Allure of Agave

BENGALURU: Agave spirits, traditionally linked with Mexico’s iconic tequila and mezcal, are gaining popularity worldwide, including in Bengaluru, where bartenders are embracing these spirits’ diverse flavours. This rising trend reflects not only a global movement but also a renewed interest in artisanal spirits and innovative mixology.

All tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila! The story of agave spirits begins in Mexico, where the blue agave plant is the source of tequila, while mezcal is crafted from various other agave species. The uniqueness of these spirits lies in their terroir– the specific environmental factors influencing the plants’ growth – which creates distinctive flavour profiles. While tequila offers a bright, peppery character, mezcal is known for its smoky intensity. This diversity has captivated both cocktail enthusiasts and bartenders.

Bengaluru’s cocktail scene is riding the agave wave, driven by both consumer curiosity and the creative possibilities the spirit offers. Many upscale bars now feature agave-focused menus, with dedicated sections for tequila and mezcal. These spirits are being incorporated into a variety of cocktails, from classic Margaritas and Palomas to innovative concoctions infused with local ingredients like tamarind and kokum, offering a taste experience that resonates with Indian palates.

“In line with our brand promise of ‘Anything But Ordinary,’ we have created a bar focusing on tequila and mezcal,” says Kiron Kumar S, director of operations at The Park, Bangalore. The hotel’s Aqua bar showcases top-shelf tequilas and mezcals, made in small batches using sustainable practices. These spirits appeal to health-conscious consumers as they are less adulterated and low in sugar.