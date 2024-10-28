Allure of Agave

BENGALURU: Agave spirits, traditionally linked with Mexico’s iconic tequila and mezcal, are gaining popularity worldwide, including in Bengaluru, where bartenders are embracing these spirits’ diverse flavours. This rising trend reflects not only a global movement but also a renewed interest in artisanal spirits and innovative mixology.
All tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila! The story of agave spirits begins in Mexico, where the blue agave plant is the source of tequila, while mezcal is crafted from various other agave species. The uniqueness of these spirits lies in their terroir– the specific environmental factors influencing the plants’ growth – which creates distinctive flavour profiles. While tequila offers a bright, peppery character, mezcal is known for its smoky intensity. This diversity has captivated both cocktail enthusiasts and bartenders.
Bengaluru’s cocktail scene is riding the agave wave, driven by both consumer curiosity and the creative possibilities the spirit offers. Many upscale bars now feature agave-focused menus, with dedicated sections for tequila and mezcal. These spirits are being incorporated into a variety of cocktails, from classic Margaritas and Palomas to innovative concoctions infused with local ingredients like tamarind and kokum, offering a taste experience that resonates with Indian palates.
“In line with our brand promise of ‘Anything But Ordinary,’ we have created a bar focusing on tequila and mezcal,” says Kiron Kumar S, director of operations at The Park, Bangalore. The hotel’s Aqua bar showcases top-shelf tequilas and mezcals, made in small batches using sustainable practices. These spirits appeal to health-conscious consumers as they are less adulterated and low in sugar.
Aqua’s mezcal cocktails, such as the Mezcal Old Fashioned and the Mez-Kaf, highlight the spirit’s artisanal nature. “Our curated mezcal selection includes Cruz de Fuego Espadin, Creyente Espadin, Mexcalia Espadin, and Cruz de Fuego Tepeztate,” adds Kumar. “With these mezcals and over 25 tequilas, we offer a unique experience celebrating agave’s heritage.”
Tequila has long enjoyed global recognition, but mezcal’s international acclaim is relatively recent, appealing to those who seek spirits with a story. Rakshay Dhariwal, founder and director of Maya Pistola Agavepura, highlights this shift: “Agave is now seen as a spirit to be savoured in cocktails, rather than just a shooter.
This transformation, underway since late 2020, is driven by agave’s peppery and spicy characteristics, which resonate well with the Indian palate.” The IWSR reports that agave volumes in India nearly doubled in 2023, making it the fastest-growing spirits category in global travel retail.
Sahil Essani, head mixologist at Muro, underscores the appeal of agave spirits: “There’s a saying, ‘what grows together goes together.’ Spending time in Mexico made me realise that Indian and Mexican culinary traditions share similarities, making agave naturally suited to Indian palates.” At Muro, agave cocktails drive 85 per cent of sales, reflecting its growing popularity.
Essani believes mezcal holds even greater potential in India, owing to its complex, vegetal, and savoury flavours. Sustainability is also shaping agave cocktails, with bartenders sourcing local ingredients to reduce the carbon footprint associated with imported produce. Infusing agave drinks with indigenous herbs and spices not only adds unique flavours but also supports local agriculture.
Meanwhile, educational efforts such as agave-themed evenings and masterclasses are helping demystify these once-intimidating spirits, much like whisky and gin before them. Pistola’s 100% agave spirit, Maya Pistola Agavepura, is crafted from wild Agave Americana found on the Deccan Plateau. Although it is not a tequila, it aims to broaden the agave category’s recognition.
According to Karthik S, regional manager for South and Goa at Sonarys, agave spirits, particularly tequila and mezcal, are now in high demand in India’s retail stores and top cocktail bars. “As consumers’ palates evolve, they are moving towards more complex drinks. Vodka was once popular because it was tasteless, but now people seek the botanical complexity of gin and the artisanal character of agave spirits,” he explains.
With dedicated agave bars like Aqua, Muro, and Soka emerging, and with new mezcal brands like Cruz de Fuego making their way to India, the future looks promising for agave spirits. Dhariwal predicts that 2024 will see a focus on premium, craft, and limited-edition agave spirits, as well as events like Pistola’s cocktail competitions and masterclasses.