Bengaluru residents protest against BBMP over bad smell, potholed roads

BENGALURU: Hundreds of residents of Horamavu protested on Monday morning over foul smell and potholed roads.
The residents raised slogans against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at Babusab Palya Main Road connection Agara demanding better infrastructure.
However, these acts of frustrated residents did not go down well with the BBMP officials as they dubbed this as a 'Publicity Stunt.
Varkey Thomas a senior citizen from the ward said, there are over 500 homes in Prakruti Township at Horamavu. There are six schools and many apartments. The issue of BBMP not maintaining the drains has resulted in the collapse of drains and water including sewage coming onto roads impacting people's movement.
"For one and half years, the issue has remained unresolved. Last week it rained in Yelahanka and Hebbal which are upstream and the water from drains is still coming flooding the roads,” said Thomas.
“The roads are damaged and have become unmotorable. The BBMP, Major Roads, Executive Engineer Bhagyamma and Assistant Executive Engineer, Manjunath, visited the locations. But instead of solving the issues they termed the protesting residents as publicity seekers," he added.
The residents to shame the palike had put paper boats on the water stagnation point on the road and raised slogans saying, "Gabbunatha" (foul smell).
The residents also alleged that the suspended AE Ramesh was aware of the problems faced by residents including the illegal collection of money to give water from public borewells but he just ignored all the issues.