Bengaluru residents protest against BBMP over bad smell, potholed roads

"For one and half years, the issue has remained unresolved. Last week it rained in Yelahanka and Hebbal which are upstream and the water from drains is still coming flooding the roads,” said Thomas.

“The roads are damaged and have become unmotorable. The BBMP, Major Roads, Executive Engineer Bhagyamma and Assistant Executive Engineer, Manjunath, visited the locations. But instead of solving the issues they termed the protesting residents as publicity seekers," he added.

The residents to shame the palike had put paper boats on the water stagnation point on the road and raised slogans saying, "Gabbunatha" (foul smell).

The residents also alleged that the suspended AE Ramesh was aware of the problems faced by residents including the illegal collection of money to give water from public borewells but he just ignored all the issues.