I give my 300 per cent to anything I do: Sunidhi Chauhan

BENGALURU: Be it the voice behind Rekha’s iconic Kaisi Paheli Zindagani or Esha Deol’s electrifying Dhoom Machale that became the party anthem for an entire generation, renowned singer Sunidhi Chauhan has held her place as a music sensation since she rose to fame in the late ’90s.

Known for her era-defying hits and sensational stage presence, Chauhan dazzled Bengaluru over the weekend, setting the stage ablaze in a shimmery black-stripped dress captivating the crowd with her magnetic voice and nostalgic, chart-topping numbers.

The concert was part of Alive India in Concert’s 10-year anniversary celebration, aiming to support Thalassemia Free India in partnership with Rotary and provide a platform for underprivileged musicians through their Roti, Kapda, Makaan Aur Rozgaar initiative. “This concert was special because it was my first ticketed concert in Bengaluru,” she shares, reflecting on the significance of the evening. “The last time I was here was a long time ago.”

Chauhan has been in the spotlight recently for her collaboration with another singing superstar, Shreya Ghoshal, for the song Chhaila, which she remarked as her ‘favourite collaboration in recent years’. Apart from her collaborations, she has also been admired by her fans for springing unexpected surprises on stage like the recent rendition of the popular Ben 10 theme song at IIT Roorkee. “I give my 300 % to anything I do and that is what I want to do for my Bengaluru fans,” she says. The singer’s repertoire included iconic hits like Swing and Parda.