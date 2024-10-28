Potholes, dust make it a bumpy ride for commuters on Dr Vishnuvardhan Road in Bengaluru South

BENGALURU: Pothole-ridden, uneven roads, unscientific speed breakers and roadside parking by commercial establishments are some of the multiple problems that galore Dr Vishnuvardhan Road in Bengaluru South. Frequent users highlighted that the pothole-ridden road has led to accidents, thus raising safety concerns for commuters.

Prakash, a resident of Banashankari 6th Stage, referring to the unscientific speed-breaker near Patalamma Temple on Dr Vishnuvardhan Road, said that at least three accidents occur every week, especially during the night. “The speedbreaker is uneven and unscientific. At night, it is hardly visible and people end up running over, thus leading to accidents.”

Commuters pointed that the road is a crucial link between Mysuru Road and the Kanakapura Road. With residential layouts and commercial establishments mushrooming on either side of the road, hundreds use the road round the clock but the road is still pothole-ridden.

“On the other hand, ongoing road extensions near the Kengeri entrance have worsened conditions, causing dust and posing another challenge to the already pothole-ridden road.”

Further, they also criticised the arbitrary placement of speed-breakers and argued that they should be installed near school, college or main junctions. They added that there are unscientific potholes near Patalamma Temple, Mantri Alpyne and Pathway Hospital, urging authorities to evenly asphalt roads and install scientific speed. The recent rains have exacerbated the situation, with gravel wearing out, separating from the asphalt and accumulating on the sides of the road, thus increasing the risk of skidding for two-wheeler riders.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zonal Chief Engineer was not available for comments.