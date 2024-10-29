Bihar government seeks IT investments in Bengaluru to re-shape state's image

BENGALURU: The Bihar government is turning its gaze towards Bengaluru, India’s premier IT hub, as part of its plan to reshape perceptions about the state and attract investment.

During a recent Bihar Business Connect Investors’ meet held in Bengaluru, officials from the Bihar government outlined the state’s plans to develop its information technology sector while simultaneously addressing misconceptions regarding poverty and migration that have long overshadowed the state’s potential.

Bandana Preyasi, Secretary of the Department of Industries, emphasised that the prevailing view of Bihar as a region marked by high poverty and social inequality is a misrepresentation of the reality. “While many associate Bihar with economic challenges, it is crucial to understand that these perceptions do not reflect the significant advancements we have made in education and skill development,” she asserted.

Highlighting the presence of top-tier institutions like IITs and IIMs, she noted that Bihar is producing a high-skilled workforce ready to meet the demands of the tech industry.