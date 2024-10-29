Bihar government seeks IT investments in Bengaluru to re-shape state's image

BENGALURU: The Bihar government is turning its gaze towards Bengaluru, India’s premier IT hub, as part of its plan to reshape perceptions about the state and attract investment.
During a recent Bihar Business Connect Investors’ meet held in Bengaluru, officials from the Bihar government outlined the state’s plans to develop its information technology sector while simultaneously addressing misconceptions regarding poverty and migration that have long overshadowed the state’s potential.
Bandana Preyasi, Secretary of the Department of Industries, emphasised that the prevailing view of Bihar as a region marked by high poverty and social inequality is a misrepresentation of the reality. “While many associate Bihar with economic challenges, it is crucial to understand that these perceptions do not reflect the significant advancements we have made in education and skill development,” she asserted.
Highlighting the presence of top-tier institutions like IITs and IIMs, she noted that Bihar is producing a high-skilled workforce ready to meet the demands of the tech industry.
The focus of the event, titled "Unlocking Bihar's Potential," was primarily on Bihar's ambitious plans to enhance its IT landscape, with the aim of attracting tech companies and professionals looking for opportunities closer to home.
“The government aims to create a supportive ecosystem that encourages IT professionals currently working in cities like Bengaluru to consider returning to Bihar, thus contributing to the local economy,” Preyasi said, outlining the government's long-term strategy to develop other sectors such as textiles, food processing, and general manufacturing, emphasising that while the immediate focus is on IT, these sectors are critical for future growth.
Bihar is establishing infrastructure and incentives to support these industries, she stated, reinforcing that the development of these sectors is a priority for the state. Efforts are also ongoing to enhance its industrial corridors, including the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), which will improve connectivity and facilitate investments across various sectors, she added.
She reiterated that the government is keen on dispelling outdated perceptions and fostering a narrative that highlights the state as a land of opportunities, particularly in the IT sector.