Cracking the Code

BENGALURU: Whether you’re from the Baby Boomer generation or Gen Z, one thing hasn’t changed: the daunting challenge of clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Known for its low acceptance rate and high standards, UPSC exams for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other prestigious positions are the dreams of millions of Indian aspirants. Yet, only a small fraction succeed.

After mentoring students for many years and seeing their sheer resilience in the face of many odds, N Parthasarathi, former ambassador to South Korea, Consul-General of India in San Francisco, and seasoned Foreign Service officer, decided to write the book Navigating UPSC CSE (`160, Unique Publishers) to shed light on what it takes to ace this exam. “I recognised the need for proper guidance,” he explains. “There’s an overwhelming lack of direction that often leads talented individuals to lose precious time.”

Each year, approximately 12 to 15 lakh candidates apply for the civil service exams, yet many face confusion in preparation. He observes that while back in the day, they had limited access to study material and books, today the problem is the ‘opposite’. “There’s an overload of information. The main challenge for aspirants is figuring out what to read and what not to read, leading to the fear of missing out. The pressure to read everything can be overwhelming, causing them to lose sight of what’s actually necessary,” he says.