Hospitals scale up to treat firecracker burns

BENGALURU: Ahead of Deepavali, Victoria and Minto Hospitals in the city have enhanced their emergency preparedness to address anticipated firecracker injuries, with dedicated facilities, staff, and resources on standby.

The Victoria Hospital’s burns care centre, known for its comprehensive burns care, is fully equipped with a dedicated burns unit and an exclusive block for firecracker-related injuries.

The hospital instructed doctors and staff to work round the clock for emergency surgeries and critical cases. ICU facilities with ventilators, and surplus supplies of dressing materials, antibiotics, and fluids have also been stocked.

To prevent cross-contamination, individual cabins are in place for every patient who comes with burn injuries. Minor cases of superficial burns will be managed on an outpatient basis and a plastic surgery unit is also on standby for acute cases.

Minto Ophthalmic Hospital has also set up a special ward with 35 beds, for patients who need inpatient treatment for firecracker-related eye injuries. With specialists available 24/7, the hospital has also prepared its operation theatre for urgent eye surgeries.