Jumbo dies in Bannerghatta forest, first death this year

BENGALURU: A tusker, aged around 8-9 years, died in Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) on Tuesday morning. According to forest officials, the animal died due to possible shock and herpes infection. The autopsy revealed that there was no human intervention in the death of the animal like electrocution, road accident or shooting.

“Animals and humans can get sudden shocks like neuro panic, vascular or septisemic. Samples have been sent for analysis and only the final report will show what else was the cause of death apart from herpes viral infection,” said an official.

The young bull was found collapsed on the ground by the patrol staff in Murgandaddi in Anekal range, around 20-30 metres away from the road that cuts through the forest. By the time staffers reached the spot to help the animal, it had died.

This is the first elephant death reported in BNP this year. As per the forest department, the national park spread across 106.83 sqkm, abutting the city, houses 127 elephants.

Forest officials said viral infections and shocks are common among wild animals, especially herbivores. “Elephants are susceptible to herpes infection, especially young bulls.

Older ones are usually able to develop resistance, but not the young ones. There is a rise in the number of elephants getting infected with the virus, but detection is a problem. Also in the wild, humans should not interfere. In calfs and juveniles, it’s not possible to see the symptoms, hence deaths occur,” the official added.