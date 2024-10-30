Karnataka registers 263 startups, 40 enter global market

BENGALURU: Karnataka, known as a hub for innovation and business development, has registered 263 new startups across various sectors, including 85 women-led startups, since September 2023.

IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge told TNIE that the startup landscape has extended beyond the traditional powerhouses of IT and biotechnology with health tech and edtech sectors now experiencing substantial growth, with 62 startups in healthcare and 50 in edtech.

He attributed the surge in these sectors to the post-pandemic emphasis on digital learning and the growing demand for innovative healthcare solutions. He mentioned that edtech startups are focusing on developing digital learning platforms and educational tools, which are reshaping how education is delivered. Meanwhile, health tech startups are concentrating on medical technology advancements, healthcare delivery, and wellness products, addressing ongoing challenges in health management and patient care.

Kharge revealed that approximately 40 startups from Karnataka have entered global markets through the Global Innovation Alliance -- Market Access Programme (GIA-MAP). “This initiative facilitated market access for 10 startups each in the UAE, Singapore and Australia, as well as seven in Belgium, allowing these startups to connect with foreign investors, partners, and customers,” he said.