Permission for sale of crackers granted to 315 applicants

BENGALURU: The city police announced strict measures to curb the illegal sale of crackers online and by unlicensed individuals this Deepavali. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that temporary permission for the sale of crackers has been granted to 315 out of 1,518 applicants, with 74 designated locations identified for legal cracker sales.

To avoid mishaps and increase vigilance, a task force will be formed. It will comprise of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), officials from the BBMP, electricity department, and State Pollution Control Board.

He further stated that cases are already being registered against individuals selling non-green crackers, unauthorised vendors and others who sold crackers online.

Offenders will face charges under the Explosives Act. Senior officers urged the public to purchase only certified green crackers, advising them to scan the QR code on the package to verify their authenticity. Crackers are to be burst between 8pm and 10 pm.