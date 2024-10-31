BBMP seals 115 properties over tax arrears

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) revenue department on Tuesday and Wednesday sealed 115 properties that have not cleared their tax arrears even after repeated notices. The department stated that after the One Time Settlement scheme deadline for tax defaulters to clear their dues with interest ends on November 30, defaulters will have to pay double the tax arrears from December 1.

Meanwhile, revenue officials on Wednesday sealed Mittal Towers on Mahatma Gandhi Road in East zone. But the property owner immediately paid the outstanding property tax of Rs 17,42,412 following which the building was unsealed, officials said.

According to the revenue department, notices have been issued to defaulters but still many have not cleared the outstanding property tax arrears. Hence, properties are being sealed and the outstanding property tax is being recovered.

An official said the outstanding property tax will be collected in a phased manner,” said the official.