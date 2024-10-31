FIR against land owner, developer over fake plan in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A land owner, a developer and an architect have been booked for allegedly creating a fake building plan and constructing a 20-unit illegal building in Mallathahalli, in Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zonal Commissioner BC Satish stated that an FIR was registered for constructing buildings by creating fake plans, instead of the plan issued by the corporation, and adding 20 illegal dwelling units. The action comes in the backdrop of the Babusabpalya building collapse in Mahadevapura zone last week, in which nine construction workers died.

According to officials, on Survey 6 and 7 in Mallathahalli village, owner and GPA holder G Lakshmi Prasad, and partners of Lakvin Developers MD Hardeep and A Vijayakumar, were issued a sanctioned plan for Stilt + Ground Floor + First Floor + Second Floor + Third Floor + Terrace Floor, and built-up area of 1388.69 sqm, as per zonal regulations. However, during inspection, BBMP officials found that the owner and partner of the joint venture project were constructing the building by showing a fake plan, besides adding 20 illegal dwelling units in the place of four, which was permitted.

“It was found that six floors were constructed on the basis of a fake plan. The owners have put up 20 dwelling units. Construction of the building in violation of the plan is against corporation bylaws. A notice has been issued to clear the contravention. A complaint was filed at Jnanabharathi police station to take legal action against the violators, including architect Vinod P,” said an official.

The official said that for the unauthorised floors, a notice under Sections 248(1), 248(2) and 248 (3) of BBMP Act 2020 wasw issued, and as the plan was fake and the intention was to cheat BBMP, an FIR was registered at Jnanabharathi police station. “The land owner, developer and architect could be arrested,” said T Hanumantharaya, assistant director of Town Planning, BBMP.

A source added that Mahadevapura zone officials are under the lens for allowing such violations to thrive and would soon BBMP will crack the whip against officials as well as unruly owners.