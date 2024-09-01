Bengaluru: BMTC bus crushes man to death

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old mall staffer, standing near his two-wheeler died after a BMTC bus hit him from the rear on Friday night. The KR Puram traffic police arrested the driver and seized the bus.

The deceased was identified as Supreeth J N, a resident of Nisarga Layout, KR Puram, hailing from Mysuru.

The police stated that around 9.45 pm on Friday, Supreeth was standing near his bike at the ITI Junction on Old Madras road when a speeding BMTC bus (KA-57-F-1388) heading towards KR Puram, hit him from the rear and crushed him against a tractor parked beside his bike. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. After the incident, the driver absconded. The police registered a case based on the victim’s wife Eshwari’s complaint, seized the BMTC bus and arrested the driver.

Further investigations are on.