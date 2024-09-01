World looks up to India in space race says ISRO scientist Sreenath Rathnakumar

CHITRADURGA : When the entire world is looking towards India for its achievements in space exploration and science, the entire country has its eyes on Challakere — the science hub, ISRO scientist Sreenath Rathnakumar said on Saturday.

“The hard work, dedication, and perseverance of our scientists has made this possible,” Rathnakumar said, while delivering a special lecture on the maiden National Space Day programme organised jointly by The New Indian Express, Devaraj Urs Education Society, Chitradurga Science Society, and others.

August 23 is celebrated as National Space Day to celebrate the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the Moon’s South Pole.

Speaking on the occasion, Rathnakumar also gave information on the progress of the proposed manned missions to the Moon, the International Space Station, and other planets. Shukrayaan, Mangalyaan, and Aditya-L1 will take the Indian space programme to the next level, he said, adding that in the future, the entire world will anxiously look at India in the space race.

He also spoke on the evolution of rockets and urged students to develop an interest, and excel in space science.