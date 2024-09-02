Bengaluru lake water not potable: Report

BENGALURU: Water from any of the city lakes is not fit for consumption even after treatment, shows a report by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

The Board studied 110 lakes in the city, falling under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and panchayat limits, and all the lakes fell under D and E categories, while none of them were in the A, B or C categories.

Lake data available with The New Indian Express showed that prominent lakes, like Ulsoor, Madiwala, Yediyur, Sankey, Varthur, Bellandur, Hebbal, Puttenahalli and Mahadevapura, all fall under the D category. The water quality in lakes like Yelemallapa Shetty, Kaikondanahalli, Singasandra, Rampura, Anjanapura, Kudlu, Basavanapura, Shettihalli and Seegehalli is in E category.

Officials from KSPCB and environment department, who assessed data from January to July, said the lake water is not fit for consumption even after treatment. “Most lakes in the city are filled with sewage water. The drainage lines are not well connected and outlets not checked. The contaminants are extremely high. Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) pulling up state government agencies, little has been done to improve the lakes,” said the official.