Bengaluru lake water not potable: Report

BENGALURU: Water from any of the city lakes is not fit for consumption even after treatment, shows a report by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).
The Board studied 110 lakes in the city, falling under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and panchayat limits, and all the lakes fell under D and E categories, while none of them were in the A, B or C categories.
Lake data available with The New Indian Express showed that prominent lakes, like Ulsoor, Madiwala, Yediyur, Sankey, Varthur, Bellandur, Hebbal, Puttenahalli and Mahadevapura, all fall under the D category. The water quality in lakes like Yelemallapa Shetty, Kaikondanahalli, Singasandra, Rampura, Anjanapura, Kudlu, Basavanapura, Shettihalli and Seegehalli is in E category.
Officials from KSPCB and environment department, who assessed data from January to July, said the lake water is not fit for consumption even after treatment. “Most lakes in the city are filled with sewage water. The drainage lines are not well connected and outlets not checked. The contaminants are extremely high. Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) pulling up state government agencies, little has been done to improve the lakes,” said the official.
A senior BBMP official shot back, saying KSPCB is also equally responsible. “Instead of issuing notices to civic agencies and panchayats, they should also serve a notice to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board. KSPCB should shut down polluting industries, apartment and commercial complexes, but little has been done. No action has been taken for the delay in putting up an effluent treatment plant in Peenya Industrial Area. BBMP has 183 live lakes, of which 136 have been rejuvenated,” he said.
Experts said that many lakes have not moved up from E category to D, even after issues of concern being flagged to the all stakeholders. Ram Prasad, from Friends of Lakes, said, “The condition of lakes has not improved. Most lakes have not even moved from category E to D. The dissolved oxygen levels in the lakes is less. KSPCB issues notices and the matter ends there. Little or nothing is happening on the ground.”
What categorisation means
A: Drinking water source without conventional treatment but after disinfection
B: Outdoor bathing (organized)
C: Drinking water source after conventional treatment and disinfection
D: Propagation of wildlife and fisheries
E: Irrigation, Industrial cooling, Controlled Waste disposal
Below-E: Not Meeting A,B,C, D and E Criteria