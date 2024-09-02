Bengaluru Rural recorded 523 accident fatalities this year

BENGALURU: Until August this year, Bengaluru Rural district recorded 523 fatal accidents involving 441 vehicles. Of these, 131 were pedestrian-related, 284 involved two-wheelers, 19 were of bicycles, and 24 were truck-related, among others.

A senior police officer pointed out that a majority of theaccidents took place at black spots such as Nelamangala, Hoskote, Anekal, and Doddaballapur, largely due to blind spots, poor lighting, and overspeeding. Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba noted that most accidents occurred between 12 am and 6 am during long weekends, with those working late-night shifts being especially vulnerable.

Baba observed that the rise in vehicle density, due to several companies requiring employees to return to office, has also contributed to the increased number of accidents.

He explained that accidents in Nelamangala, Hoskote, and Anekal are common due to their connection to major highways — Nelamangala links to the Mumbai-Delhi highway and Hoskote to the Chennai highway. This often leads to overspeeding. He also noted that many heavy vehicles are overloaded, which contributes to frequent chain accidents resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement of weight limits.

He added that the return to office work this year has increased traffic, as many employees must commute from Bengaluru Rural to the city. This influx contributes to congestion, especially during late hours and early mornings, leading to higher accident rates. Contributing factors include poor road conditions, inadequate lighting, blind spots, and reduced visibility, which, combined with high collision risks, exacerbate the danger on the roads.

Moreover, jaywalking and traffic rule violations have resulted in 131 pedestrian deaths out of 523 accidents, making up 25 per cent of the total, Baba said, stressing the importance of CCTVs and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras, as well as enhancing coordination with hospitals to better understand the severity of cases and determine safety measures.