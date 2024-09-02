BPAC engages chief secretary on pressing city issues

BENGALURU: Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC) CEO Revathy Ashok recently met Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to discuss urgent issues facing Bengaluru. Following a comprehensive survey of around 10,000 residents, BPAC identified the city’s most pressing concerns that require immediate government attention.
In an interview with TNIE, Revathy Ashok explained that the key topics discussed with the chief secretary included mobility, solid waste management and urban flooding. The meeting focused on eight specific areas where citizens demand action, and the government’s response was proactive. BPAC is addressing these issues both at the policy level and in terms of execution.
On the establishment of Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) and budget allocation, Revathy Ashok stated, “Citizens emphasised the need to establish BMLTA with a dedicated budget of Rs 100 crore, along with adopting rules to ensure its effective operation.”
On the Active Mobility Bill, she said, “Respondents strongly supported the Bill, which seeks to promote walking, cycling and other non-motorised transport options. This Bill is seen as a crucial step towards making Bengaluru a healthier and more sustainable city.”
Discussing the implementation of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, she said, “The survey highlighted the urgency of enacting the policy. Key actions include expanding the e-bus fleet, developing Bescom’s Smart Grid and Electric Vehicle Cell, promoting the EV Jagruthi website, prioritising EV parking, and deploying EV charging and battery-swapping stations. The policy also focuses on enhancing electric-first and last-mile connectivity and delivery services.”
On the need for budget allocation for public transport and active mobility, she mentioned, “Citizens have called for increased budget allocations for public transport and active mobility, arguing that these investments will reduce traffic congestion more effectively than expanding infrastructure for private vehicles.”
She stressed that the primary mode of public transport in Bengaluru is not Namma Metro, but Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). On the expansion of BMTC fleet, she said, “There is an urgent need to increase the BMTC fleet by 10,000 buses, including minibuses and electric buses, to meet the growing demand for public transport. The BMTC fleet has not expanded, putting tremendous pressure on the efficiency of public transport.”
She said, “We are advocating for the implementation of the Shalini Rajneesh committee’s recommendations, which suggest decongesting major junctions, maintaining road infrastructure on 12 high-density corridors, and prioritising pedestrian and cycling infrastructure through the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) initiative.”
Addressing urban infrastructure and environmental concerns, she said, “Citizens have called for the expansion of Tender SURE roads, including planned underground utilities and stormwater management systems. Effective solid waste management strategies, urban flooding mitigation measures, and projects like the K100 Rajakaluve rejuvenation are also top priorities.”