BPAC engages chief secretary on pressing city issues

BENGALURU: Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC) CEO Revathy Ashok recently met Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to discuss urgent issues facing Bengaluru. Following a comprehensive survey of around 10,000 residents, BPAC identified the city’s most pressing concerns that require immediate government attention.

In an interview with TNIE, Revathy Ashok explained that the key topics discussed with the chief secretary included mobility, solid waste management and urban flooding. The meeting focused on eight specific areas where citizens demand action, and the government’s response was proactive. BPAC is addressing these issues both at the policy level and in terms of execution.

On the establishment of Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) and budget allocation, Revathy Ashok stated, “Citizens emphasised the need to establish BMLTA with a dedicated budget of Rs 100 crore, along with adopting rules to ensure its effective operation.”

On the Active Mobility Bill, she said, “Respondents strongly supported the Bill, which seeks to promote walking, cycling and other non-motorised transport options. This Bill is seen as a crucial step towards making Bengaluru a healthier and more sustainable city.”