Easy-peasy

BENGALURU: Imagine coming home after a long day, feeling too tired to cook, but craving a tasty meal. This is when no-cook recipes come to the rescue. With simple ingredients and minimal preparation, no-cook meals are a lifesaver for many people, especially when turning on the stove or oven seems like a daunting task.
On such days, maybe you can toss together a salad with crisp veggies and zesty dressing, a hearty wrap, a satisfying sandwich with flavourful fillings or even a delightful smoothie.
Offering quick and easy solutions isn’t the only perks of no-cook meals, they also save time and reduce cleanup, making it ideal for those who want to avoid spending too much time in the kitchen. They let you enjoy the ease of quick preparation while still savouring a wholesome and enjoyable meal.
Paneer cold sandwich
Recipe by Nisha Kiran
INGREDIENTS
Grated paneer: 150 g
Shredded cabbage: 1/2 cup
Grated carrots: 1/4 cup
Bell pepper, chopped: 1/2 cup
Tomato, chopped: 1/4 cup
Onions, chopped: 3 tbsp
Yoghurt: 4 tbsp
Salt and pepper to taste
Any wheat bread of your choice: 6 thin slices
METHOD
In a bowl, except bread, add the rest of the ingredients and give a good mix. Take thin sliced multigrain bread and spread 2 to 3 tablespoons of prepared sandwich mix, then top it with another slice of bread. Then repeat the same process with another bread slice and press gently with your hand. Cut and serve the cold sandwich immediately.
Rasmalai cheesecake
INGREDIENTS
Whipping cream: 150 g
Cream cheese: 275 g
Icing sugar: 40 g
Arrowroot biscuit (crushed): 100 g
Butter: 30 g
Rasmalai: 10-12 (According to preference)
For the base
Powder the arrowroot biscuits and add melted butter. Give it a good mix. Spread this biscuit base into a glass jar (approximately one tablespoon if in a glass jar) or the serving dish of your choice and keep it in the fridge for 15 minutes.
Cream cheese filling
Whip the cream until soft peaks are formed. In another bowl, beat the cream cheese well and add icing sugar. Fold in the cream cheese mixture and whipped cream together and add rasmalai milk along with chopped rasmalai.
METHOD: Layer the cheesecake mixture over the biscuit base, top it with rasmalai and add roasted nuts like cashews or pista. Keep it in the fridge for a couple of hours and serve them chilled.
Tuna stuffed avocado
INGREDIENTS
Chopped canned tuna: 100 g
Avocado: 1
Salt to taste
Crushed black pepper: 3 g
Chopped coriander: 2 pinch
Olive oil: 15 ml
Lemon juice: 5 ml
Seedless chopped tomatoes: 5 g
Chopped onions: 10 g
Sunflower seeds: 5 g
METHOD: Except avocado, mix all the ingredients together. Cut the avocado into two and remove the seed, then stuff it with the prepared mixture.
Mushroom pesto zoodles
Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan
INGREDIENTS
Zucchini: 300 g
Pesto sauce: 100 g
Salt to taste
Crushed black pepper: 5 g
Olive oil: 20 ml
Sliced button mushrooms: 30 g
FOR PESTO SAUCE
Basil leaves: 100 g
Walnuts: 25 g
Garlic (peeled): 10 g
Parmesan cheese: 15 g
Olive oil: 20 ml
Salt and pepper to taste
Blend all the ingredients together
METHOD
Shred the zucchini in long and thin. Mix it with sauce and all the ingredients. Enjoy a healthy and tasty meal.
Cucumber avocado sandwich
INGREDIENTS
Avocado: 1
Cucumber: 1
Green chutney: 1 tbsp
Cheese slice: 2
Black pepper : 1/2tsp
Bread slice: 4
METHOD
Slice the avocado into small pieces and keep it aside. Spread the cheese on one slice and green chutney on the other. Arrange a layer of avocado slices and cucumber over it. Sprinkle some black pepper. Cover it. Cut into triangles and serve.