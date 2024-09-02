Easy-peasy

BENGALURU: Imagine coming home after a long day, feeling too tired to cook, but craving a tasty meal. This is when no-cook recipes come to the rescue. With simple ingredients and minimal preparation, no-cook meals are a lifesaver for many people, especially when turning on the stove or oven seems like a daunting task.

On such days, maybe you can toss together a salad with crisp veggies and zesty dressing, a hearty wrap, a satisfying sandwich with flavourful fillings or even a delightful smoothie.

Offering quick and easy solutions isn’t the only perks of no-cook meals, they also save time and reduce cleanup, making it ideal for those who want to avoid spending too much time in the kitchen. They let you enjoy the ease of quick preparation while still savouring a wholesome and enjoyable meal.

Paneer cold sandwich

Recipe by Nisha Kiran

INGREDIENTS

Grated paneer: 150 g

Shredded cabbage: 1/2 cup

Grated carrots: 1/4 cup

Bell pepper, chopped: 1/2 cup

Tomato, chopped: 1/4 cup

Onions, chopped: 3 tbsp

Yoghurt: 4 tbsp

Salt and pepper to taste

Any wheat bread of your choice: 6 thin slices

METHOD

In a bowl, except bread, add the rest of the ingredients and give a good mix. Take thin sliced multigrain bread and spread 2 to 3 tablespoons of prepared sandwich mix, then top it with another slice of bread. Then repeat the same process with another bread slice and press gently with your hand. Cut and serve the cold sandwich immediately.