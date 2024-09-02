Freedom in motion

BENGALURU: What is dance if not a celebration of movement and the life that pulsates within us all? Honouring this celebration of life, renowned French-Algerian choreographer Mourad Merzouki is bringing an original choreography titled Cartes Blanches.

A joint venture between Merzouki’s Compagnie Käfig, Prakriti Foundation, and the French Institute in India, the production will feature six

dancers from Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, selected after auditions last year.

“This project is an opportunity for me to open up my work internationally as I want to continue collaborating with local artists,” he shares. The show, which retraces 20 years of Compagnie Käfig’s history, was first conceptualised in 2016 to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary and will be premiering in the city this month.

One of the selected dancers, Deep Das from Mumbai, reflects, “As a movement artist and choreographer, it’s an honour to be part of this French production.” For Snigdha Prabhakar, one of the dancers from Bengaluru, the experience has been equally intense and rewarding. “It’s an intense process with a lot of work in a short amount of time,” she shares.