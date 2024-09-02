Jayadeva centre extends health services in Malleswaram

BENGALURU: The Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research extended its management to provide round-the-clock basic services at its Satellite Centre located at KC General Hospital premises in Malleswaram, starting Sunday.

The centre, which previously operated from 9 am to 5 pm, will now be open around the clock, with staff from the main Jayadeva Hospital assigned to support operations.

An official confirmed that by Monday, cardiologists will also be available at the satellite centre to manage emergency services. Outpatient consultations, screenings, and interventional cardiology procedures, such as angioplasty, will be offered continuously, as part of the current expansion, he said, adding that patients requiring further medical attention beyond these services will be referred to the main Jayadeva Hospital.

Currently, the satellite centre sees about 45-50 patients daily. The expansion aims to provide comprehensive access to healthcare at both the main and satellite centres, enhancing convenience for patients.

A health official from the institute said Dr KS Ravindra, Director of Jayadeva Hospital, is scheduled to visit the satellite centre at 3 pm on Monday to identify service gaps and better understand patient needs. Following the assessment, arrangements will be made to allocate additional staff to ensure seamless operation of the expanded services.