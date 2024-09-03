BBMP contractors stop Palike work over dues

BENGALURU: Civil contractors associated with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have stopped their work in protest against the Palike’s finance department not clearing pending dues since 2021. The contractors stated that 25 per cent of the amount has been withheld by the Palike and hence, announced that they will go on indefinite strike till the funds are released. As hundreds of contractors held a protest and raised slogans, police detained them, and released them later.

KT Manjunath, President of BBMP Working Contractors’ Association, said hundreds of contractors took part in the protest at the BBMP head office on Monday, demanding the release of the pending 25 per cent of the outstanding bill. “The deputy chief minister is aware and has also assured that the amount will be released earlier, however, the issue remains unresolved,” said Manjunath.

He added that the contractors are in destress due to alleged negligence of officials and political leaders. “Earlier, the total bill amount would be released. The 75 per cent amount released also gets cut further, as 18 per cent GST has to be paid. Many of them have taken huge loans and invested in BBMP work and now have to pay outstanding EMIs. As BBMP is not clearing bills, all work has been stopped,” he said, adding that the BBMP is also blaming contractors for rough patches on the road, on which the defective liability period (DLP) ended months ago.

As the contractors raised slogans, Halasuru Gate police detained them at the police ground on Mysuru Road, and released them in the evening. “As we have collectively decided to stop work, the issues of potholes, work on Rajakaluves, road development and others will take a hit,” said contractors.

Reacting to the protest, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said, “The contractors should not blackmail the government. If one contractor protests, another will take up the work.”