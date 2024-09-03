Bengaluru: Vehicle towing back in Majestic, Gandhinagar

BENGALURU: For the past three days, two towing vehicles have been operating in the city, after a two-and-a-half-year gap. They are operating in the Upparpet traffic police limits, targeting key areas such as Majestic Bus Stand and Gandhinagar, where illegal parking is cause for rampant traffic congestion. As of Sunday, the police have booked 185 vehicles.

Towing of vehicles was banned in the city in February 2022, following public outcry over alleged harassment of motorists by towing vehicle staff. The BBMP, however, recently opened a multi-level parking facility at Freedom Park, while declaring all roads in Gandhinagar as ‘No Parking’ zones. The police have installed No Parking signboards on Kalidasa Road, Gandhinagar Main Road, and other key neighbourhood streets.

The police said the BBMP officials have provided two towing vehicles and staff for towing operations, with an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a constable working together. The police are only collecting the fine amount for wrong parking, which is Rs 500. Before towing vehicles away, they make an announcement, and the ASI must wear a body cam. Currently, the towing fee is not being collected.

A senior officer mentioned that the initiative is primarily to create awareness among motorists about the multi-level parking. “Following BBMP’s request, our department is cooperating with the towing vehicle staff provided by them. The expenses of the towing vehicles and staff are covered by the Palike. Vehicles are being towed on 28 roads within the police station limits. The reintroduction of vehicle towing to other parts of the city will be considered once we establish new towing policies,” he said.