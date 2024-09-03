Do you need a camera to take a photo?

BENGALURU: Eight years ago, I was a curious college kid obsessed with consumer tech. As I hopped from one technology news site to another, I stumbled upon an article about a debut ‘flagship’ smartphone from a major tech company that had previously focused entirely on software.

At first glance, it seemed unimpressive – an outdated-looking device that paled in comparison to the sleek, glass-and-metal designs with edge-to-edge screens dominating the market. Yet, it had an ace up its sleeve. Despite appearing to have older-generation sensors and hardware on paper, its camera produced stunning, DSLR-esque photos.

Naturally, the tech world lost its collective mind. YouTubers raved about the device, as did ‘pro’ photographers who, until then, had turned up their noses at the idea of taking pictures with a smartphone.

But what really caught my attention in the article wasn’t the device’s impressive photography capabilities; but a quote from one of the engineers behind the phone, buried deep in the text, almost as an afterthought. The engineer explained that to capture great photos with such a small sensor, they had to ‘go beyond physics’ and use software trickery to achieve results comparable to, or even better than, a purely hardware-based setup.