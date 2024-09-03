My job ends after the shooting of a film: Kumud Mishra

BENGALURU: If you ever have the chance to listen to actor Kumud Mishra speak, it might inspire you to slow down on the hustle. The actor has a long-standing connection with Karnataka that not many are aware of. He studied at the Belgaum Military School and used to visit Bengaluru for the NCC parade. “The foundation of my theatre comes from here,” he shares.

The 49-year-old actor – whose film IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a crime-thriller mini-series directed by Anubhav Sinha, was released on 29th August – was recently in the city for his play at Ranga Shankara.

In the series, which features a stellar cast, Mishra portrays the role of Ranjan Mishra, Joint Secretary of RAW. The actor remembers being in awe of his co-stars. “Being in the same room as Pankaj, Naseer bhai [Naseeruddin Shah], Aditya Srivastava, Kanwaljit Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Sushant Singh was a whole new experience. It was a great learning experience,” he says.

A veteran of over three decades, Mishra has witnessed the evolution of the film industry first hand. While he continues to adapt, he is still adjusting to the concept of film promotions. “I am not comfortable with the promotion business. My job ends after the shooting of a film.