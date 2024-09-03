Newly cobbled lane meant for pedestrians taken over by showroom cars in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The newly done portion of the lane on Kanakapura Road, meant for pedestrians and cyclists, was intended to make life better for residents as the road is one of the nine in the city selected under the High Density Corridor project. Instead, it has been taken over for display of brand new cars meant to be inside showrooms, charge residents of the multiple apartments along this stretch. The road width has been reduced as a consequence thereby increasing the traffic on the roads, they point out.

Nearly three months ago, the BBMP held a meeting with the residents of Kanakapura Road and briefed them that their road would get a major makeover for the better as it figured among the nine high density corridors, said residents. Uniform carriage width and pedestrian-friendly footpaths were the main pluses, they said.

An apartment owner requesting anonymity told TNIE, "Two roads, each of 3.75 metre width, were demarcated. The extreme left corner portion of the road near the footpath was redone with cobbled tiles and made into a beautiful path meant for the public to walk and enjoy it. Instead it has been taken over by vehicles of two car showrooms presently. From Sarakki Signal (JP Nagar VIth Phase) for one km on Kanakapura Road, this is the scenario." He charged, "We now understand it was a ploy to create parking space for the cars."

Abdul Aleem, president of the Changemakers of Kanakapura Road, an umbrella organisation of resident welfare organisations of houseowners in this part of Bengaluru, alleged, "BBMP is working for the welfare of commercial organisations such as car showrooms belonging to VVIPs by reducing half of the road width. They should explain if they care about the citizens at all or they have any special interest."