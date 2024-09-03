Pioneers of speed

BENGALURU: It’s been nearly a decade since an Indian team generated significant interest and excitement in the country with its extraordinary performances in Formula 1. It’s been even longer since a driver of Indian origin competed for a team in the series. Yet, in recent years, there has been a growing interest in motorsports among Indians, with grassroots racing maturing into a sustainable force that routinely produces promising talent to represent the country on the global stage.
While these developments may seem novel in a country often singularly focused on cricket, India has a long history in motorsport. The new documentary Breaking the Barriers: India’s Race to Glory delves into the country’s deep-rooted connection with motorsports.
The documentary is the brainchild of Sujith Aradhya, a motorsport enthusiast and father of racer Yash Aradhya. “Whenever I accompanied Yash to various racing tracks in India and abroad, I found myself asking many questions about the history and evolution of motorsport in India and whether it offered a viable career path.
However, when I tried to find answers, I realised that there was very little information available – most people could only share their own limited experiences,” he says. “During a trip to Europe, someone even asked, ‘Oh, you guys race in India?’”
Inspired by documentaries on F1 world champions Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher that he watched during the COVID-19 lockdown, Aradhya decided to use his two decades of experience in advertising to create a similar docuseries on Indian motorsport heroes.
After more than a year and a half of research, Aradhya enlisted the help of seasoned motoring journalists Gautam Sen and Bob Rupani to craft stories of pioneering racers, forming the backbone of Breaking the Barriers.
The series, spanning four seasons, traces the evolution of Indian motorsports from the post-World War II era to the present day. Season 1 covers the early days, from informal races in Maharajas’ backyards to competitions on defunct airstrips. Season 2 highlights the rise of Indian motorsports through significant events like the Himalayan Rally, Coimbatore’s emergence as a motorsports hub, the development of low-cost racing cars, and the entry of Indian racers onto the global stage.
Season 3 captures the transformation post-1990, including the first Indian in Formula 1, the growth of grassroots racing, and the establishment of India’s first Formula 1 track and Grand Prix. Season 4 chronicles India’s increasing prominence in global motorsports, covering the achievements of Indian teams and racers, government recognition, the introduction of league formats, and the arrival of Formula E and MotoGP.
For Aradhya, the goal of Breaking the Barriers is to connect Indians with their motorsports heritage. “Today, when we talk to motorsports enthusiasts in India, they mention Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen. Their awareness of Indian racers and motorsports is limited in comparison,” he says.
This documentary series, he adds, aims to change that, shedding light on the heroes who laid the groundwork for future generations. Originally conceived as an OTT series, a condensed two-and-a-half-hour version is also being screened in select theatres across the country.