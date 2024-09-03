Pioneers of speed

BENGALURU: It’s been nearly a decade since an Indian team generated significant interest and excitement in the country with its extraordinary performances in Formula 1. It’s been even longer since a driver of Indian origin competed for a team in the series. Yet, in recent years, there has been a growing interest in motorsports among Indians, with grassroots racing maturing into a sustainable force that routinely produces promising talent to represent the country on the global stage.

While these developments may seem novel in a country often singularly focused on cricket, India has a long history in motorsport. The new documentary Breaking the Barriers: India’s Race to Glory delves into the country’s deep-rooted connection with motorsports.

The documentary is the brainchild of Sujith Aradhya, a motorsport enthusiast and father of racer Yash Aradhya. “Whenever I accompanied Yash to various racing tracks in India and abroad, I found myself asking many questions about the history and evolution of motorsport in India and whether it offered a viable career path.

However, when I tried to find answers, I realised that there was very little information available – most people could only share their own limited experiences,” he says. “During a trip to Europe, someone even asked, ‘Oh, you guys race in India?’”