Two injured in tree fall accident in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two of the three family members, who sustained grievous injuries after a 15-year-old road-side tree fell on them while they were travelling in a car, are still undergoing treatment. The two are being treated at Fortis Hospital on the Cunningham Road.

J Nakul, his wife Priyanka and his sister Natasha Bhavani, residing in an apartment on Thanisandra main road, were coming from the Bowring Hospital, when the tree uprooted on their car near Anil Kumble Circle on Sunday evening around 6 pm. Passersby immediately shifted them to the hospital.

The hospital in its statement on Monday said that both the patients were receiving care. The first patient, who sustained head injury and other symptoms is being treated by the specialist team. The second patient, who also had head and neck pain is stable and expected to be discharged soon.

The jurisdictional Cubbon Park traffic police said that no case has been registered yet. The police, however, added that if the victims file a complaint, they will register it against the concerned. “We have written to the BBMP to look into the issue, and check the condition of other trees in the vicinity. The tree must have been uprooted due to the recent rains,” the police said.