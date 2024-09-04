Rap music is a raw and real form of expression: Arpan Kumar Chandel

BENGALURU: Indian hip-hop is witnessing a seismic shift, with a new wave of artistes emerging from diverse backgrounds, bringing fresh sounds and stories to the forefront. Among these rising stars is the rapper Arpan Kumar Chandel aka King, who has captured the imagination of millions with his unique style, poignant lyrics, and a relentless drive that has propelled him to the top of the charts.

King’s big break came in 2019 when he participated in the popular reality show MTV Hustle, India’s first rap reality show. After his stint on the show, King released several singles and collaborations that quickly gained traction. Songs such as Tu Aake Dekhle and Maan Meri Jaan became instant hits, amassing millions of views on YouTube and streams on music platforms. We chat with the singer-rapper, who was in Bengaluru recently.

Excerpts follow.

What initially drew you to rap music?

I’ve always looked up to rap music as a raw and real form of expression, while also being very true to itself and unorthodox in many ways. And that’s what has drawn me towards the genre and my ever-growing love for it.

Who are your biggest musical influences, both within India and internationally?

Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Kanye West, Elvis Presley, and AC/DC are just some of my biggest inspirations. But the list goes on.