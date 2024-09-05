Bengaluru-Mysuru highway reports drop in fatalities

BENGALURU: Stricter enforcement measures on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway have led to a significant decrease in the number of fatal accidents this year. In 2024, 50 fatal accidents were reported on the highway from January to August, compared to 147 fatal accidents during the same period in 2023. The decline in fatal accidents is attributed to several factors, including the booking of FIRs against drivers caught speeding above 130 kmph, safety measures implemented and adoption of technology driven traffic surveillance.

Speaking to TNIE, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Traffic and Road Safety Alok Kumar said that while the number of fatal accident cases have come down on the highway, pedestrian accidents on the highway is a matter of concern. There are only a few underpasses and no foot-over bridges to cross the highway, affecting both the commuters and pedestrians. Maddur, Channapatna and Bidadi are the spots where pedestrians are more vulnerable to accidents, and this has to come down, the officer said, adding that as there are no foot-over bridges at these spots, locals are cutting grill of the fence to cross the road.

Meanwhile, there is a drastic decline in overspeeding as the cops are booking FIRs against the driver who cross above 130 kmph. So far, 411 FIRs have been registered against the drivers. “Those who cross 100 kmph will receive a SMS for overspeeding. In cases where FIR is registered, the police will call and inform the offenders. We are also recommending the RTO to impound the driving license of these violaters, while recommending for suspension of the permit of yellow board vehicles that are found violating the speed limits,” Kumar said.

After creating awareness of the sectional cameras, cases of overspeeding have come down in the last 10 days. “If number of accidents come down on the highway, then we will increase the speed limit to 120 kmph. While in the last month, Rs 1.23 crore fines were collected for various violations on the stretch. Highest number of cases are booked for driving without fastening seat belts and lane violation,” the ADGP said.