Bescom issues safety norms for Ganesha pandals

BENGALURU: Instructing organisers of Ganesha Chaturthi pandals to contact the jurisdictional sub-divisional officers for temporary electricity connections, Bescom said sub-divisional authorities have been directed to provide immediate electricity connections and coordinate with local authority officials.

“While celebrating the festival, the public must also prioritise safety. Bescom will assist with the lighting system. It is crucial to adhere to all safety measures during the installation and dismantling of the idol to prevent any electrical accidents,” Bescom MD Mahantesh Bilagi said. He directed the organisers to notify the jurisdictional sub-divisional officers of the procession route in advance so Bescom can provide necessary assistance.

According to Bescom guidelines, organisers applying for temporary connection must obtain a no-objection letter from all relevant authorities, including BBMP, BDA, Grama Panchayat and local police station. After the NOC is obtained, the assistant executive engineer or assistant engineer will visit the site for a detailed inspection, and only then will permission be granted, Bilagi said.

“Once you have obtained the wiring completion report from a registered electrical contractor, which confirms the safety of the wiring, installation of the MCB (Miniature Circuit Breaker) and EIA (Earthing Inspection and Approval), the relevant authorities will then visit the Ganesha Chaturthi installation site to provide connection to the organisers. After a temporary electricity connection is provided, the meter must be returned and the final reading recorded once the specified period has ended,” a Bescom release said.

SAFETY MEASURES FOR PANDALS

* For serial lights and other decorations, ensure the wiring is adequately insulated

* Avoid contact with electric poles while installing serial lights

* Do not attach shamiyanas, tents or other items to electrical wires, poles or transformer stations

* Be mindful of overhead power lines during procession, do not attempt to lift power lines

* In case of any live wires or electrical sparks, immediately dial helpline 1912

* Mark danger zones, where electrical equipment is set up for the pandal installation