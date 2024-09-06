At ground level and underground, Nagawara to be unique Metro station

BENGALURU: The Nagawara underground Metro station, a terminating station on the Pink Line, stands out among the 66 Metro stations of Bengaluru Metro’s Phase-I and II. For, it will have half the station built underground and the remainder built at the ground level, said officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Work on the station is already under way.

The Pink Line runs for 21.26 km from Kalenga Agrahara to Nagawara, with its underground stretch alone covering 13.76 km. It runs from Dairy Circle to Nagawara.

“The concourse level of the station (ticketing area) will be at the ground level here. In all our UG stations so far, the concourse area has been present below the ground,” an official told TNIE.

The underground station, called Nagawara One, will directly connect with the elevated Nagawara station of the Airport Line coming up on the Outer Ring Road, he added. “The rail tracks in the underground station and those in the elevated one are vertically separated by about 30 metres. For comparison, the rail tracks at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station are separated by 10 metres only and so this will almost be thrice the height there,” he said.

Two reasons prompted this kind of construction, another official said, adding, “If the city wants to extend the Metro line beyond Nagawara, it can be done easily. Moreover, there is a Rajakaluve near the North end of the station, and we had to go 5 metres below the Rajakaluve if we had to make it completely underground.”

The station will also have four floors above the Nagawara One station for commercial purposes. “They will be completely utilised for property development, with a total area of about 27,000 sqm earmarked for it,” he added.