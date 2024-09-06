KSPCB finds compliance issues at BBMP’s SWM plant

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has identified significant compliance failures at the BBMP-operated Solid Waste Management (SWM) processing plant in Lingadheeranahalli. The report details multiple operational deficiencies and environmental lapses -- with the primary concern being management of leachate generated during composting, and mismanagement of rejected waste at the site.

The plant, operational since 2014, has a processing capacity of 20 tonnes per day (TPD). Despite obtaining environmental clearance in 2015 and combined consent valid until June 2028, the facility has struggled to meet key environmental standards. KSPCB’s inspection revealed blocked drains caused by solid waste accumulation, and broken concrete slabs, leading to leachate stagnation and severe odour issues. The report also highlighted the facility’s failure to dispose of rejected waste according to schedule. Approximately 3,000 tonnes of rejected waste remains stored at the site, generating leachate and contributing to odour and fly problems. These issues were highlighted in the first compliance report submitted to the Upa Lokayukta following an inspection on August 17.

The pollution board pointed out that the facility has been ineffective in controlling odour and fly nuisance, and that although BBMP has installed 40 electric flycatchers, the odour persists due to inadequate measures like insufficient spraying of lemon grass oil, the report mentioned.

The report highlighted that the rejected waste is supposed to be transported to an abandoned quarry in Jigani hobli, Anekal taluk, but delays in disposal have worsened the situation. Moreover, the facility, which sources water from a borewell, has not adequately addressed stormwater drainage issues, raising the risk of contamination to nearby water bodies. “The current drainage system is insufficient, and additional measures are needed to prevent further environmental damage,” KSPCB officials pointed out.

Compliance failures have led to numerous complaints from local residents, including a case filed with the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, which claims that the plant’s operations release toxic gases and pose a health hazard to people within a 5km radius.