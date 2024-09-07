A Green Chaturthi

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is alive with excitement as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing. As residents pay homage to the elephant-headed god – bringer of good fortune, the patron of arts and sciences, and the deity of intellect and wisdom – the city’s streets, homes, and hearts reflect a unique blend of tradition and innovation.

For stylist Meghana M, Ganesh Chaturthi is an ideal opportunity to promote local artisans and handloom textiles. “Everyone wears Indian attire during this time, so why not support our local handloom industry?” she suggests, planning to wear a pastel blue handloom saree with a silver border. Given Bengaluru’s unpredictable weather, Meghana advises opting for minimalist outfits, like kurtas, that merge tradition with comfort. “Lighter fabrics such in pastel shades and earthy tones are trending,” she adds.

Celebrations are often paired with a desire to indulge in favourite sweets, and home baker Bhumika Mohapatra is catering to the growing demand for healthier options. “People are more health conscious these days, seeking sugar-free, cholesterol-free, and low-calorie sweets,” she explains. This year, Mohapatra has created a range of modaks with a modern, healthy twist, including chocolate-walnut and oats, dates, and nuts versions.