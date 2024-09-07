A Green Chaturthi

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is alive with excitement as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing. As residents pay homage to the elephant-headed god – bringer of good fortune, the patron of arts and sciences, and the deity of intellect and wisdom – the city’s streets, homes, and hearts reflect a unique blend of tradition and innovation.
For stylist Meghana M, Ganesh Chaturthi is an ideal opportunity to promote local artisans and handloom textiles. “Everyone wears Indian attire during this time, so why not support our local handloom industry?” she suggests, planning to wear a pastel blue handloom saree with a silver border. Given Bengaluru’s unpredictable weather, Meghana advises opting for minimalist outfits, like kurtas, that merge tradition with comfort. “Lighter fabrics such in pastel shades and earthy tones are trending,” she adds.
Celebrations are often paired with a desire to indulge in favourite sweets, and home baker Bhumika Mohapatra is catering to the growing demand for healthier options. “People are more health conscious these days, seeking sugar-free, cholesterol-free, and low-calorie sweets,” she explains. This year, Mohapatra has created a range of modaks with a modern, healthy twist, including chocolate-walnut and oats, dates, and nuts versions.
Beyond sweets and fashion, many are also engaging in pottery, where they craft their clay Ganesha idols. Pottery artist Anupama Bhat has made it a personal tradition to create five clay Ganeshas every year. “I made my first Ganesha at a pottery workshop and four at my home studio in Whitefield,” she says. Bhat’s practice of making five idols each year is inspired by the symbolic offering of the three-bladed grass in bundles of five.
The eco-friendly trend is gaining momentum, with numerous clay Ganesha-making workshops drawing participants of all ages. “From eight-year-olds to people in their 40s, everyone enjoys creating their own idols,” notes Saurav Arya, an organiser at SmallWorld. These workshops also incorporate seeds into the idols, allowing them to sprout once immersed in water—a symbol of renewal and growth. “When visarjan (immersion) day arrives, participants can place the idol in a pot and water it, allowing a plant to grow,” explains Sagar Mrinal, a pottery artist and workshop coordinator.
A key highlight of this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations is the 62nd edition of the Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava, dedicated to honouring women. “Over 700 artists will perform, with 90 per cent being women,” says SM Nandish, managing trustee of the Utsava. Taking place from September 7 and 18 at Shri Sringeri Shankar Math in Shankarapura, the Utsava will feature performances by renowned artistes, including MD Pallavi, Sangeetha Katti among others.