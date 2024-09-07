A joyous homecoming

Ranjani Raghavan, actor

Ganesh Chaturthi brings back a lot of childhood memories. We used to visit as many houses in the neighbourhood as possible, counting how many Ganeshas we saw, and it felt like a victory. One of my favourite memories is the food that was made in abundance, enough to last for 10-15 days as evening snacks. For me, Ganesha feels more like a friend than a god. You can dance in front of him and celebrate without formality, which makes the festival special. We’ve stopped buying new idols because we already have several Ganesha idols at home, including beautiful brass ones.