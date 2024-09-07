Man seeks lift, stabs rider on the way home in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old private bank employee is undergoing treatment at a private hospital after he was stabbed by a man who sought a lift and rode pillion on his bike.

P Eshwar Gowda, a resident of Dasanapura who works as a loan recovery agent, was stabbed by Rohit Gowda, 24, a resident of Hanumanthegowdanapalya. The victim is said to have humiliated Rohit in public during a cricket tournament. In retaliation, the accused hatched a plot to kill him, a probe revealed. Rohit, who is said to be unemployed, was arrested within some time of the incident.

Eshwar Gowda had been with his friend to a dhaba for dinner on Wednesday night. After he came out of the dhaba, the accused, who was at the gate, requested a drop home. As Eshwar was going the same way, he agreed.

Rohit, after riding pillion for a while, stabbed Eshwar on a deserted stretch near a burial ground, with a knife he had brought along. As the bike was on the move, Eshwar lost control and both of them fell.

Eshwar sustained multiple injuries but made a valiant attempt to escape from Rohit, who though injured, chased and stabbed him again. Eshwar managed to escape and reach the main road and called his brother for help. His brother rushed him to hospital in an autorickshaw. By this time, Rohit had escaped on Eshwar’s bike.

“The incident happened between 1.15am and 1.20 am on Thursday. After Eshwar was shifted for treatment, the hospital reported the matter to the police as it was a medico-legal case. Eshwar, who was in the ICU, was shifted to the ward on Friday and is out of danger. His bike was recovered from Rohit. A case of attempt to murder was registered against Rohit,” an officer said.