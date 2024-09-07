Two Kannada film directors booked

BENGALURU: Well-known Kannada film director Yogaraj Bhat, along with three others have been booked, following the death of a 24-year-old light boy during a film shooting near Adakamaranahalli in Dasanapura in Madanayakanahalli police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Kumar, a resident of Kurubarahalli. He reportedly fell from a 30-foot ladder during the shooting of the movie ‘Manada Kadalu’ on Tuesday evening. The incident happened between 5.05 pm and 6.30 pm. He was immediately shifted to a hospital where he breathed his last.

Based on the complaint from Shivaraju, the brother of the deceased, the Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case against Yogaraj Bhat, who has directed Mungaru Male, Gaalipata and other hit movies. He is named accused number number in the case while the other accused are manager Suresh, assistant director Manohar and producer EK Krishnappa. The police are yet to serve notices to the four accused.

Director Nagashekhar injured in road mishap

In another incident, film director Nagashekhar and a woman were injured after he rammed his car into a tree on the Jnanabharathi campus.

Nagashekhar, who has directed hit films like Sanju Weds Geetha, Mynaa and others, sustained injuries after he hit a roadside tree while driving a luxury car. The incident happened on Friday around 1.30 pm. The incident occurred in the Jnanabharathi traffic police station limits. A woman travelling with him has also reportedly sustained injuries. The police who have seized the car and are investigating further.