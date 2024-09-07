‘Whine’ & Dine

BENGALURU: I feel like memorialising the fictitious pirate, Captain Long John Silver’s song by singing: ‘Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum’! This week has quite literally passed in a blur of cocktails, wines, and various types of interesting ambrosia. I am not a great imbiber of spirits, but I am a keen observer of how the atmosphere around me shifts when people become ‘tres-jolie’! Initially, there’s much back-slapping and bonhomie.

But later, the true nature of the ‘imbiber’ reveals itself, and it isn’t always what one expects. The quieter ones become more gregarious, while the meaner side of the more jovial ones emerges. Believe me, the term ‘high-spirited’ carries far more connotations than merely being ‘enthusiastic’.

The invitation to ‘wine and dine’ at the Lotus Pavilion at the ITC Gardenia came at a timely moment, as I was getting a little browned off from spending so much time at home, working and unable to meet up with friends (and foes alike). It was a great initiative and an enterprising concept. People could wander in during the ‘after-lunch, before-dinner’ lull and order a glass of wine or some very innovative cocktails, accompanied by a small complimentary platter of cheese and crackers.

The cocktails were fresh and invigorating, and I surprised myself by ordering another one. The fellow aficionados at our table made for excellent company, and there was much laughter and exchange of information. Thankfully, it was a weekday, so the invite list was small and discerning, which I loved–not because I’m a snob, but because one can have meaningful conversations and explore different opinions while following a continuous train of thought that can open up new vistas and perspectives. The afternoon felt all too short, as we were committed elsewhere, and as we were leaving, we bumped into a contingent of friends just arriving.