‘Whine’ & Dine

BENGALURU: I feel like memorialising the fictitious pirate, Captain Long John Silver’s song by singing: ‘Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum’! This week has quite literally passed in a blur of cocktails, wines, and various types of interesting ambrosia. I am not a great imbiber of spirits, but I am a keen observer of how the atmosphere around me shifts when people become ‘tres-jolie’! Initially, there’s much back-slapping and bonhomie.
But later, the true nature of the ‘imbiber’ reveals itself, and it isn’t always what one expects. The quieter ones become more gregarious, while the meaner side of the more jovial ones emerges. Believe me, the term ‘high-spirited’ carries far more connotations than merely being ‘enthusiastic’.
The invitation to ‘wine and dine’ at the Lotus Pavilion at the ITC Gardenia came at a timely moment, as I was getting a little browned off from spending so much time at home, working and unable to meet up with friends (and foes alike). It was a great initiative and an enterprising concept. People could wander in during the ‘after-lunch, before-dinner’ lull and order a glass of wine or some very innovative cocktails, accompanied by a small complimentary platter of cheese and crackers.
The cocktails were fresh and invigorating, and I surprised myself by ordering another one. The fellow aficionados at our table made for excellent company, and there was much laughter and exchange of information. Thankfully, it was a weekday, so the invite list was small and discerning, which I loved–not because I’m a snob, but because one can have meaningful conversations and explore different opinions while following a continuous train of thought that can open up new vistas and perspectives. The afternoon felt all too short, as we were committed elsewhere, and as we were leaving, we bumped into a contingent of friends just arriving.
Ah well! Namma ooru is a busy (but not so little) town!
Time flies, and it seemed like only yesterday we were invited to the opening of Loya at Taj West End. It has been a year since the charming niche restaurant opened, and now we were heading back to celebrate its one-year anniversary with a niche group of well-wishers. This was another early evening event, which started with an impressive Sabrage routine (a ceremonial technique for opening a champagne bottle with a saber). The unveiling of their SPICE beverage menu was also quite a hit, as the evening grew ‘spicier’ by the minute. As I often say: nothing to complain about!
My final watering hole of the week was at my favourite speakeasy, ZLB23 at The Leela Palace. My friend Nikhil Advani from Mumbai was hosting a bar takeover (the new buzzword) by Quinary, one of the top 40 bars in Asia. It featured some downright ‘wicked’ cocktails mixed and served by their celebrity bartenders, simply known as Ganesh and Kai. Hosted as a precursor to the Wine & Dine festival in Hong Kong, the evening was a hit! With a fabulous young band of musicians rocking the night and the bar filled with discerning guests, I can confidently say I had a fantastic time, the best in a long while.
Does this mean I’ve turned into a ‘winer’?
