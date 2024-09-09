Break traffic rules, find yourself in counselling session: Karnataka police

BENGALURU: Karnataka police launched counselling sessions for motorists who fail to wear helmets on state and national highways.

The counselling sessions aim to educate two-wheeler riders about the importance of wearing helmets and other safe riding practices.

The session will run for two months, and from November 1, police will begin a special drive to target offenders who fail to wear helmets. Police have taken up the initiative as the fatality rate among two-wheeler riders is high among road users.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Traffic & Road Safety Alok Kumar told TNIE there is a slight decline in fatal accidents in the state. “People know they should wear helmets but fail to do so. Across the state, police are conducting sessions to educate them on the importance of helmets and safe riding practices.”

During the sessions, the respective divisions present data on fatal and non-fatal accidents that occurred in their jurisdiction, helping raise awareness about traffic rules.

After the two-month counselling period, starting November 1, police will launch a special drive to penalize those not wearing helmets on highways. Police will continue to book offenders for other traffic violations.

Kumar added that 1,000 police personnel have been trained to conduct these counselling sessions. The officers will teach safe and defensive driving techniques. In addition to two-wheeler riders, there will also be sessions for truck drivers and KSRTC bus drivers, who are often involved in accidents that result in pedestrian fatalities.

150 attend weekly session in Ch’nagar

Chamarajanagar SP G Sangeetha said that an average of 150 people attend the sessions each week across 16 police stations in the district.

The police have prepared a 30-minute video showing fatal and non-fatal accidents that have occurred in the district. The video also educates them on the importance of wearing helmets and following traffic rules to prevent accidents, she said, adding, “We catch offenders who fail to wear helmets and inform them to attend the session without fail, and conduct the session in the police station.”