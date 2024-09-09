Mapping the journey from Bangalore to Bengaluru

BENGALURU: What defines a city’s identity? Is it the ever-expanding skyline or the vast technology parks? Or is it the memories, traditions, and cultural landmarks that make each neighbourhood unique, while contributing to a larger identity?

Under Project560, an initiative by the India Foundation for the Arts (IFA), many in the city are delving beneath its bustling streets to reveal the often-forgotten charm of Bengaluru’s neighbourhoods, which remains integral to its identity.

Roshini M, a conservation architect, chose to focus on her 75-year-old neighbourhood of Rajajinagar. “I developed a cultural map of Rajajinagar, highlighting significant and culturally important locations,” says Roshini, who aims to raise awareness of its historical value, in contrast to more well-known areas like Malleswaram.

By organising sketching events, she engaged the public at places such as Rajajinagar Memorial Pillar, the lesser-known Rumale Art House, and the Navrang Theatre, built by an Australian architect in the 1960s.

Roshini believes the old charm of these neighbourhoods is poorly documented. “There is still a concept of ‘katte’ here. There’s usually a big Banyan tree with stone benches around it, where people sit, chat, and read newspapers. You don’t find that in the newer neighbourhoods,” she adds.