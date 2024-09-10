BJP-JDS oppose GBA Bill, says it should not divide Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Opposition leader R Ashoka said Bengaluru, built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, should not be divided and Kannadigas have a right over the city. The state government’s decision to divide Bengaluru has run into opposition.

He was addressing a session organised by the state government to discuss the pros and cons of the Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) Bill. “Bengaluru should not be divided and should remain like this. Kannadigas are supreme here and it should remain so. A Kannadiga should be the mayor,” he said, adding that BJP and JDS will oppose the division of Bengaluru.

The Slum Board, Water Board and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) are independent bodies, and the government is trying to bring it under the purview of GBA. “If all these are brought together and managed by GBA through IAS officers, it will be a big violation,” Ashoka argued.

This Bill will weaken the authorities, boards and corporations. Before taking any decision about the Bill, there should be some amendments. If there is any delay in making amendments and increasing wards, the state government should at least hold elections to 198 wards, the BJP leader noted.

“Let Bengaluru city have one Mayor. There is no problem whether his/her term of office is fixed for two-and-half years or five years,” Ashoka stated.

He added that urban expert and Bengaluru Restructuring Committee member V Ravichandar made it clear that 80% of the report given by experts was not adopted in the Bill. “Efforts will be made to convince the government to fix loopholes. If they don’t agree, we will protest,” said Ashoka.

He explained that a committee of leaders would be formed to study the Bill in detail and report on the changes.

Agreeing with Ashoka, former minister and MLA K Gopalaiah said the GBA will undermine BBMP. A concept like GBA has failed in other cosmopolitan cities in India. It will be a violation to touch the taxes meant for the municipality, which is an elected body. “The government has delayed the election to the BBMP Council for the past few years, and wants to delay it further. Hence, they are pushing the GBA,” he alleged.

When contacted, urban expert V Ravichandar said it is the prerogative of the government to decide on the Bill and there is no compulsion to accept the committee’s suggestion.