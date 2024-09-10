Casting Wonders

BENGALURU: All you need to create a story and its characters is the shadow of your hands. That’s the magic of shadowgraphy, a performance that carries an air of mysticism. Veteran shadowgraphy artist Amar Sen, who has practised this art for over four decades, will be bringing his talents to the city this weekend. Organised by Gems Kid Club, the event will feature a storytelling session accompanied by a visual spectacle.

Sen’s journey with shadowgraphy began in the 1960s. Although introduced to the world of magic as a child, his fascination with shadowgraphy took hold a few years later, during a power cut. “My friend Sabyasachi and I were studying when the electricity went out. We lit a candle, and he began making the shadow of a duck while I made the quacking sound as its beak moved. It was like a little cinema. That’s where

it started, and we never stopped. I began learning more from books,” says Sen, now 73, who was honoured by the President of India in 2020 for his efforts to preserve this fading art.

Sen’s passion for hand shadowgraphy did not go unnoticed by those close to him, and when asked if he wanted to pursue it professionally, he gave it serious thought. “I was clear that if I was going to do this professionally, it had to be something fresh–something people hadn’t already seen. It needed to be creatively challenging,” says Sen, who is also the president of the Federation of Indian Magic Associates, based in Kolkata.