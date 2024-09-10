Deputy Chief Minister's order pushes Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to fill potholes in East Zone

BENGALURU: Following Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar’s directions to address the city’s pothole menace within 15 days, Zonal Commissioners from across Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike have been closely monitoring repair works. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath after inspecting the work on Thimmaiah Road in East Zone stated that repairs are being carried out on a war footing across the city.

He assured that the remaining potholes will be closed as soon as possible.

According to BBMP, since April 2024, 494 complaints have been received on ward roads and 537 complaints on major roads via its pothole monitoring software. Out of a total of 1,031 complaints, 265 potholes have been repaired 133 on ward roads and 132 on major roads.