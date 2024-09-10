Seven-year-old girl’s kidnap attempt foiled

BENGALURU: A group of youths foiled the kidnap attempt of a seven-year-old girl at Chamundipura Layout in Ramanagara on Sunday night. The youths not only foiled the attempt, they also chased and nabbed the accused, and handed him over to the police. The accused, addicted to drugs, did not have money to buy drugs. He was reportedly asking for money from the locals to buy cigarettes. He hatched the kidnap plot so that he could buy a good amount of drugs from the ransom.

The accused has been identified as Darshan, 22. The victim, who is his neighbour was standing alone near a Ganesha pandal. The accused took her to an isolated place, and gagged her with duct tape. He also tied her hands and locked her inside a cement godown. The victim’s father, Santosh who came near the pandal panicked after not finding his daughter. He also alerted the youths who were near the pandal to help him. After hiding the girl in the godown, Darshan returned near the pandal and told the youths that he had seen her standing alone. The locals, who knew Darshan’s addiction to drugs suspected him and started questioning. He then led them to the godown where the girl was present, after which she was rescued. The accused tried to escape from the spot, but he was chased and nabbed.

The accused had hatched a plot to demand Rs two lakh ransom to release her. But he ran out of luck and was caught.

The Ijoor police of the Ramanagara district have registered a case and are further investigating.