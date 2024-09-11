379 of 438 potholes fixed in South Zone, remaining to be covered soon

BENGALURU: Following directions from Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to fix all the potholes dotting city roads in 15 days, South Zone officials have fixed 379 out of 438 potholes, while Zonal Commissioner Vinoth Priya said that 59 complaints about potholes pending with the authorities will be cleared in a day or two.

Speaking after inspecting potholes near BTM Layout 2nd Stage here on Tuesday, Vinoth Priya said the executive engineers of the respective departments have been given full responsibility to fix potholes in the South Zone, and have been instructed to close those within their jurisdiction expeditiously.

In the South Zone, complaints received in the road pothole monitoring system and dedicated mobile applications and software are being prioritised, and roads are being rid of potholes accordingly.

Out of 750 complaints generated through software, 599 have been resolved and 151 need to be closed. All complaints received by Sahaya 2.0 mobile app have been resolved. Not only complaints from citizens, but also engineers are working to identify and fix potholes, said a senior BBMP official. “The total road length, including the main road and ward roads, in the South Zone runs up to 1,746 km, and asphalting is being carried out on all the damaged roads. In this regard, steps are being taken to asphalt the 75.30-km-long road,” the official added.