HC bars media platforms from publishing chargesheet details

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday restrained 38 print, electronic and social media platforms from publishing, printing, airing and disseminating “confidential information” contained in the chargesheet filed against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and others in the Renukaswamy murder case, till the next date of hearing.

A 3,991-page chargesheet was filed against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others in connection with the brutal murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy on September 4.

Noting that the petitioner, Darshan, has established a prima facie case for exparte interim order, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order on his petition seeking the court’s directions to restrain media platforms.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should take appropriate action against media platforms (respondents 3 to 40) if they telecast, print, air or publish any statement in violation of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, the court said while issuing an emergent notice to the respondent media platforms.

Additional Solicitor General Aravind Kamat, appearing for the ministry, submitted that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law if any complaint is filed about violations.

Senior counsel Prabhuling K Navadagi argued that the wife of the petitioner had filed an original suit for a permanent injunction against TV channels, and the jurisdictional civil court passed an exparte temporary interim order on August 27 restraining media channels from airing, printing and publishing any statement about the final reports, confessional statements as well as holding debates, or discussions, or interviews on the final report pending adjudication before a magistrate court. Despite this, the media channels continued to air, print, publish and disseminate confidential information contained in the charge sheet, he argued.

He submitted that the Supreme Court, in the case of Sidhartha Vashist, ruled that the print and electronic media should ensure that trial by media does not hamper a fair investigation and does not prejudice the right of defence of the accused.