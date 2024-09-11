NEP 2020 only for private varsities, what about govt ones, asks Minister MC Sudhakar

BENGALURU: Criticising the Centre’s NEP 2020 during the Bangalore University’s convocation on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar stated that it is tailor-made only for private educational institutions, and is not suitable for government colleges or universities.

“NEP 2020 is achievable only for private universities or educational institutes with all the departments under one roof. But it is impossible in a government university where agriculture, law, engineering and medicine are functioning in isolation. In the case of an open elective option, it will be difficult to find faculty for the courses that students may choose,” he said. The minister also cited examples of students in the Science or Arts streams who would opt to study AI, but government colleges will not have the faculty and are already overburdened.

These comments by Sudhakar came after Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Vice-Chairman of the UGC and Chairman of the Indian Council of Social Science Research and chief guest for the event highlighted the positives of NEP 2020 during his address, calling the initiative “path-breaking”. He spoke about the multiple entry-exit system, automated permanent academic account registry (APAAR) and the credit framework.

Sudhakar pointed out that it is not wise to implement one education system across the country. “Without creating alternative systems, the implementation of NEP 2020 is incorrect. The Centre needs to reconsider and look at it more practically,” he opined.

During the convocation, a total of 26,210 students were awarded their degrees, 158 students received 308 gold medals and 79 cash prizes were distributed. Hundred and forty students were also conferred PhDs. Music composer Gurukiran and KS Rajanna, former commissioner, Disability Rights Department, were awarded honorary doctorates.