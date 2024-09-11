Queens in sync

BENGALURU: It’s been a year since the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, and singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and actor Aaliyah Qureshi are celebrating with their single Main Character Energy. The song captures the spirit of girl power, much like the film itself, which also featured Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Lehar Khan.

The track was written with the anniversary of Jawan in mind, with lyrics reflecting the characters’ attitudes. “We started writing it while we were still filming Jawan. Aaliyah, my co-actor and one of the six ‘Jawan girls,’ is also a musician, so we decided to collaborate. We decided to release it to coincide with the film’s first anniversary,” Bhattacharya explains.

The 27-year-old Bengalurean says the song celebrates her friendship with Quershi. “The inspiration came from our bond. Filming can be exhausting, and we often stop feeling like the ‘main character.’ We wanted to reignite that energy,” she shares. Despite three years of friendship, their connection remains strong. “We wrote the song during filming, and after finishing each section, we’d gather in one room and sing it to the girls. We’d ask for their feedback, making it a collective effort,” she adds.