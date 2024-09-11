Savouring Cinema

BENGALURU: Whether it’s the namesake dish from Ratatouille, the comforting rice balls in Spirited Away, or the Big Kahuna Burger from Pulp Fiction, food and cinema often serve similar roles. They offer comfort on difficult days, create shared experiences, and evoke nostalgia. With a growing trend on social media of fans recreating cinematic dishes with varying success, chefs and event organisers in Bengaluru are curating experiences that transport diners into these fictional worlds, allowing them to savour their favourite on-screen meals.
Chef Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar, founder of Bento Bento, an Asian restaurant in Bengaluru, captures this idea through a special menu inspired by Studio Ghibli, featuring 11-12 dishes from films such as Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and My Neighbor Totoro. “Ghibli food is simple, reflecting the goodness of everyday meals. It’s not about extravagance, but about warmth,” she explains. “Ponyo’s ramen, for instance, isn’t the kind you would find in a restaurant; it’s something you could make at home.” For her, the experience of watching and eating is deeply personal, tied to nostalgia.
Although sourcing certain ingredients can be difficult, she remains committed to preserving the essence of the dishes. “I wanted to make the pumpkin and herring pie from Kiki’s Delivery Service, but herring isn’t available here. Still, we try to stay as true to the movie as possible,” she adds. Chef Dastidar finds joy in connecting the viewer with the characters on screen, offering a way to step into the animated world. “These curated menus are becoming more common because when you see something and crave it, it can become almost obsessive. I’ve fallen for that myself!” she laughs, mentioning her interest in incorporating K-drama-inspired dishes into a future menu.
This blend of food and film extends beyond curated menus. Courtyard Community’s ‘Movie Under the Stars’ events pair screenings of films like Jojo Rabbit, Past Lives, and 2 Days in Paris with themed menus reflecting the films’ settings. “Pairing food with films enhances the viewing experience,” says founder Akhila Srinivas. “When we screen a film set in Paris, for example, the menu is inspired by that setting. It’s about creating an atmosphere where food and film complement each other.” Srinivas, who has been organising these events for three years, highlights the importance of curation in making the experience meaningful. “For us, it’s about culture and experiences, not just event planning. That’s why we continue month after month, as the audience here is very receptive,” he adds.
Dr Revathi Krishnamurthy, a pathologist, and Dr Vinit Oswal, an orthopaedic surgeon, both passionate travel influencers, attended a screening of 2 Days in Paris and recall how the combination of food and film made for an unforgettable evening. “The three-course meal and wine complemented the film perfectly,” says Dr Krishnamurthy. Srinivas credits the success of these events to thoughtful curation and dedication to the concept.
Chef Devika Agashe, a baker and founder of Daewoo Tarts has collaborated with Courtyard Community on several events. She finds the challenge of crafting film-inspired menus exciting. “It begins with identifying clear food references in the film, but also involves understanding the genre and setting,” she explains. For Jojo Rabbit, set in Nazi Germany during World War II, the menu featured strong European elements. The menu included a roasted vegetable galette, stroganoff with European and German influences, and a tart for dessert. “Since it’s a comedy, we also wanted the menu to be family-friendly something kids could enjoy,” she adds.