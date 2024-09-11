Savouring Cinema

BENGALURU: Whether it’s the namesake dish from Ratatouille, the comforting rice balls in Spirited Away, or the Big Kahuna Burger from Pulp Fiction, food and cinema often serve similar roles. They offer comfort on difficult days, create shared experiences, and evoke nostalgia. With a growing trend on social media of fans recreating cinematic dishes with varying success, chefs and event organisers in Bengaluru are curating experiences that transport diners into these fictional worlds, allowing them to savour their favourite on-screen meals.

Chef Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar, founder of Bento Bento, an Asian restaurant in Bengaluru, captures this idea through a special menu inspired by Studio Ghibli, featuring 11-12 dishes from films such as Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and My Neighbor Totoro. “Ghibli food is simple, reflecting the goodness of everyday meals. It’s not about extravagance, but about warmth,” she explains. “Ponyo’s ramen, for instance, isn’t the kind you would find in a restaurant; it’s something you could make at home.” For her, the experience of watching and eating is deeply personal, tied to nostalgia.

Although sourcing certain ingredients can be difficult, she remains committed to preserving the essence of the dishes. “I wanted to make the pumpkin and herring pie from Kiki’s Delivery Service, but herring isn’t available here. Still, we try to stay as true to the movie as possible,” she adds. Chef Dastidar finds joy in connecting the viewer with the characters on screen, offering a way to step into the animated world. “These curated menus are becoming more common because when you see something and crave it, it can become almost obsessive. I’ve fallen for that myself!” she laughs, mentioning her interest in incorporating K-drama-inspired dishes into a future menu.