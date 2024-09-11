Voyages of the self

BENGALURU: There is something about solo travel that opens unexpected doors, both in the world and within oneself. Sumaa Tekur’s new book, The Monks Who Laughed When the Bumblebee Stung Me(Hay House; `269), captures these moments of serendipity as she journeys through 18 countries over 13 years. It is a reflection on solitude, inner discovery, and spiritual seeking.

The title stems from a seemingly ordinary moment that could have easily gone unnoticed. While visiting a monastery in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tekur joined a group of monks for their meal. As a bee buzzed around her, she tried to shoo it away, causing the monks to laugh–not at her, but at the situation.

When the bee eventually stung her, their laughter grew, deepening the connection in that shared moment. Tekur reflects, “It taught me how an unpleasant situation can be transformed into something lighter.” The sting became a symbol of letting go, of learning to laugh with life rather than resisting it.

Initially written as a straightforward travelogue before the pandemic, the book sat unpublished due to COVID-related delays. Eventually, Tekur decided to shift its focus from the geographical narrative to her internal reflections. “I would categorise it as personal growth meets travel, spirituality, and female empowerment,” she explains.