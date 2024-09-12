Bengaluru doctor credits Bharatanatyam, social media detox for NEET PG success

BENGALURU: Staying away from social media and practising the classical dance form Bharatanatyam helped Bengaluru girl Hamsavardini V secure the 7th rank in India in the recently announced NEET PG results.

She explained that by avoiding social media, she found more time to prepare for the exam. Due to her hectic work hours, she found solace in Bharatanatyam, which served as a stress reliever.

Hamsavardini, an alumna of National Public School, Indiranagar, cracked NEET UG in 2016 and was admitted to Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore. As part of the mandatory obligation, after completing her MBBS and a one-year internship in May 2022, Hamsavardini had to fulfil her two-year bond at CMC. While working in the paediatric haematology and trauma ICU at CMC, she juggled 60-hour workweeks while continuing her NEET PG preparation.

“There were days when my work would start early morning at 7 am and continue for 36 hours, ending at 7 pm the next day. While my work affected my NEET PG preparations, I planned well during my days off. App-based coaching helped me tailor my preparation for NEET PG,” said Dr Hamsavardini.

"As a doctor posted in the trauma ICU, we have to attend to patients with injuries, which can drain our energy and make us feel low. I started learning Bharatanatyam in Year 6, and this art form can instantly uplift me when I feel sad or stressed. I just lock myself in a room and dance, and in minutes, I can regain my energy. It helped me focus on my NEET PG preparation,” explained the elated Hamsavardini.

She mentioned that she wishes to pursue General Medicine, as it offers the opportunity to treat a wide range of patients.

Her proud father, G Venkatakuppuswamy, whose chieftain family hails from Alapalacheri, near Thirumangalam, Madurai, shared that one of Hamsavardini’s future goals is to revive the old tradition of the 'family doctor'.

“In the past, only after a referral from the family doctor were patients sent to specialists. This practice still exists abroad, where a specialist will only see a patient after receiving a referral letter from the family doctor. However, the family doctor concept has faded in India, and Hamsavardini hopes to bring it back,” Venkatakuppuswamy said.